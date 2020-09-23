Market Should you buy this market dip? Jefferies recommends stocks, sectors to invest in Updated : September 23, 2020 05:02 PM IST The global brokerage firm believes that continued global liquidity and economic recovery trend is encouraging. Jefferies' top picks include HDFC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Godrej Properties, Infosys, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, CONCOR and Bharat Forge. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.