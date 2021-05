The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) rose over 3 percent in early trade on Friday after the company posted a net profit of Rs 275.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The company had reported a loss of Rs 766.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ZEE's Q4FY21 consolidated revenue increased 0.8 percent to Rs 1,965.8 crore from Rs 1,951.1 crore, YoY. Advertisement revenue grew 8.1 percent to Rs 1,122.96 crore and subscription revenue rose 8.4 percent to Rs 803.35 crore.

Operating performance during the quarter improved as EBITDA jumped 90.5 percent to Rs 540.5 crore from Rs 283.9 crore, YoY.

CLSA said the company's revenue was in line, while domestic ad revenue recovered faster than expected, up 9 percent YoY. "The company will see a rapid recovery in ad revenue if lockdowns are not extended," it said.

The brokerage maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 306 per share.

Goldman Sachs has a Neutral rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 208 per share from Rs 225 earlier.

"The revenue growth of 1 percent year on year is 7 percent below our estimate. Expect growth outlook for Zee to stay challenged and forecast a 5 percent FY20-25 revenue CAGR (8 percent FY21-25 CAGR)," Goldman Sachs said.

It expects television advertisements to continue to lose share to digital. The brokerage cut EBITDA estimates by 7-10 percent.

UBS says there was a healthy ad recovery but the second COVID wave could negatively impact FY22. "If the current wave does not continue in the second quarter, double-digit growth is achievable," it said.

It maintained a Buy call with a target of 250 per share.

"Any potential re-rating will be governed by steady earnings growth, coupled with a consistent and disciplined investment approach and by avoiding non-core investments," said Motilal Oswal.

It maintained a Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 210 per share.

ICICI Direct maintained a Hold rating and cut the target price to Rs 215 per share from Rs 250 earlier.

At 10:20 am, the stock was trading 1.12 percent higher at Rs 193.75 apiece on the BSE.

