Should you buy, sell or hold Tata Steel after Q4 earnings? Here's what brokerages say

Updated : May 06, 2021 09:45 AM IST

Tata Steel posted a net profit of Rs 6,644 crore as against a net loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore. The company’s net sales in the quarter surged 49 percent on-year to Rs 21,202.6 crore aided by strong demand and price hikes. Most brokerages remain bullish on the stock after the March quarter numbers and on the constructive outlook. Here's what they have to say:

Pranati Deva

Morgan Stanley: The brokerage maintains an 'overweight' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,000 per share. Tata Steel reported an in-line consolidated EBITDA as India performed better but Europe missed estimates, it said.

Investec: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,175 per share. The best lies ahead for Tata Steel, said the brokerage, adding that the company is a preferred proxy play.

Macquarie: The brokerage maintains an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,045 per share. Domestic demand outlook, expansion capex and timelines will be key, it said.

CLSA: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,150 per share. Most businesses of Tata Steel performed better than estimates, Q1 standalone profitability likely to be even stronger, it noted.

Jefferies: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,125 per share. Tata Steel’s Q4 beat Jefferies’ estimates, the brokerage said, adding rising steel prices drove EBITDA/tonne higher across businesses.

JPMorgan: The brokerage maintains an 'overweight' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,250 per share. The dividend announced by Tata Steel is at an all-time high; H1FY22 should be very strong, it noted.

