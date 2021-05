Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC), the country's largest mortgage lender, reported a net profit of Rs 3,180 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, registering a growth of 8.68 percent over Rs 2,926 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's net interest income (NII) during Q4FY21 was flat at Rs 4,065 crore as against Rs 4,068 crore, QoQ.

Net profit and NII were ahead of CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 2,816.1 crore and Rs 4,029 crore, respectively.

Read here: HDFC Q4 beats estimates; net profit rises 8.7% to Rs 3,180 crore

Here's what brokerages have to say about HDFC's Q4 numbers and the stock:

CLSA

With an improving core business outlook, strong compounding subsidiaries and now reasonable valuations, CLSA upgraded HDFC to Buy from Outperform with a target price (TP) of Rs 3,000 per share.

CLSA's upgrade to Buy is driven by improving new home sales after a steady decline during FY14-20F which should drive core NII/PPOP growth of 15 percent during FY20-23F.

"Adjusted for subsidiaries, valuations are reasonable at 11.3 FY23 P/PPOP, which is close to long-term average multiples. While wave-2 Covid-19 risk remains, HDFC carries very high provisioning," CLSA said.

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage maintained an Overweight rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 2,860 per share.

It believes HDFC's loan disbursements rose sharply while asset quality was largely in control. Key highlight of the result was a sharp pick-up in disbursement in Q4, it said.

Macquarie

HDFC's asset quality has been stable in a tough year. AUM growth was below estimates due to weak growth in the non-individual book. Core price-to-book value at 1.7x FY23E is cheap, Macquarie said.

It maintained an Outperform call with a target of Rs 2,835 per share.

HSBC

HSBC has a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,900 per share as the company's Q4 operating performance was in line with its expectations.

Asset quality remained stable QoQ, HSBC said. It cut the FY22/23 estimates on lower growth.

Yes Securities

"Considering HDFC’s strong market position, robust distribution and execution architecture, high-quality portfolio of individual loans, well-provided stress in the non-individual segment and robust capital position, we believe that the company is well-placed to benefit from a widely expected structural housing market recovery," Yes Securities said.

As compared to H2 FY21, Yes Securities sees stronger growth and asset quality outcomes over FY22-24 as business and asset quality should improve in the non-individual segment also.

It projects core PPOP growth of 13-14 percent over FY21-24 with stable spreads.

The brokerage house initiated coverage with a Buy rating and target price of Rs 3,020 per share.

At 9:50 am, the shares of HDFC Ltd were trading 2.19 percent higher at Rs 2,551.00 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.