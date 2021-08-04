Should you buy, sell or hold Adani Ports after Q1 results?

The shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) gained in the early trade on Wednesday, a day after the company reported a 77.04 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,341.69 crore for the first quarter of FY22.

The country’s largest integrated logistics player had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 757.83 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Revenue from operations during Q1FY22 jumped 98.8 percent to Rs 4,556.8 crore as compared to Rs 2,292.7 crore, YoY.

Read here:

APSEZ revised its cargo volume guidance to 350-360 mmt from 310-320 mmt. Consolidated revenue guidance has been raised to Rs 18,000-18,800 crore from Rs 16,000-16,800 crore.

Here’s what brokerages have to say on APSEZ’s stock and Q1 earnings:

CLSA

APSEZ traffic picked up from a low base in 1Q as ex-Krishnapatnam Port volume grew 52 percent and port Ebitda rose 46 percent YoY. Share gains continued in 1Q: 310 bps in overall cargo and 163 bps for containers. Volumes were driven by coal and containers. Port Ebitda margin rose 100 bps to 71 percent on price hikes and cost-cutting. Earnings were supported by lumpy port-development income that added six percent to Ebitda. The stock has corrected 20 percent from a June peak, CLSA said.

CLSA upgraded the stock to ‘outperform’ from ‘underperform’ and maintained a target price of Rs 816 per share.

Goldman Sachs

The Q1 operationally is in line after adjusting for one-time SEZ revenue and MTM FX loss. The company raised volume guidance but there was only a slight increase in revenue guidance. Diversification of cargo stream, LPG & LNG terminal additions, and new ports will be key growth drivers, Goldman Sachs said.

The brokerage has a ‘buy; rating and a target price of Rs 790 per share.

Citi

Citi maintained a ‘buy’ call with a target price of Rs 1,000 per share. APSEZ remains Citi's top pick.

The company raised FY22 underlying volume growth guidance by 10 mmt, which Citi believes is conservative. The market share in the port business can take another leg-up via Gopalpur and Karaikal acquisitions. Dominance in the port sector continues to increase, Citi said.

Nomura

Strong results and management’s clarification on key issues are the key highlights, Nomura said. Management highlighted the potential for further acquisitions like Karaikal and Gopalpur ports. Management highlighted potential acquisitions of CONCOR.

Citi has a Buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 915 per share. It also increased FY22/23 EBITDA estimates by 5%/1%.

At 1:45 pm, the shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone were trading 0.37 percent lower at Rs 702.60 apiece on the BSE.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)