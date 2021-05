The share price of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell over 2 percent in the early trade on Monday after the company reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

RIL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,227 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, registering a growth of 1 percent as compared to Rs 13,101 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue of the company during Q4FY21 rose 33 percent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore from Rs 1.12 lakh crore, QoQ, beating estimates of Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

On the operational front, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased 8.2 percent to Rs 23,351 crore from Rs 21,566 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 15.6 percent from 18.3 percent, QoQ.

Here’s what brokerages have to say on RIL’s performance and the stock:

CLSA

A rise in COVID-19 cases impacted retail segment with only 44 percent of its stores open in April, the brokerage said. "This, and a delay in tariff hikes and lower downstream margins, drives our 8%-13% cut in FY22-23 EPS but we maintain our Rs 2,250 target as we reset our Retail target multiple in-line with the rise in peer valuations," CLSA said.

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage said that the multi-year upcycle in refining & petchem, recovery in telecom net subscriber additions and a rise in gas production will raise investor confidence.

Morgan Stanley sees FY20-23 earnings CAGR at 23 percent. Asset monetisation and e-commerce ramp-up should also drive outperformance, it said.

It maintained an Overweight rating with a target price (TP) of Rs 2,262 per share.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse lifted FY22/FY23 EPS estimate by 3% to build in strong O2C spread. It believes that Jio EBITDA growth will depend on subscriber addition till further price hikes.

Credit Suisse maintained a Neutral call with a TP of Rs 1,930 per share.

Nomura

Nomura has a Buy call with a TP of Rs 2,400 per share as it believes RIL reported good operationally in Q4FY21.

"Reliance Retail posted better-than-expected recovery, while Jio was largely in-line as higher net subscribers additions offset lower ARPU."

Jefferies

It cut FY22 EPS estimate by 2% but kept FY23 broadly unchanged. The brokerage house has a Buy call with a TP of Rs 2,580 per share.

Macquarie

Macquarie retained Underperform call with a target price of Rs 1,350 per share on RIL’s negative $11 billion FCF.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan sees meaningful downside risks to earnings, while noting that the RIL’s management commentary was cautious given the second COVID wave.

It has a Neutral call with a TP of Rs 2,055 per share.

At 10:10 am, the shares of Reliance Industries were trading 2.01 percent lower at Rs 1,954.45 apiece on the BSE.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)