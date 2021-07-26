Should investors buy, sell or hold Reliance Industries after Q1 results? Here's what brokerages say

The share price of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) gained almost a percent in early trade on Monday after the company reported better-than-estimated earnings for the quarter ended June 2021.

However, the stock pared gains later and was trading 0.83 percent lower at around Rs 2088 on the BSE, at 12:11 pm.

The energy-to-digital conglomerate Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,806 crore for Q1FY22, ahead of market expectations, and 67 percent higher year-on-year.

Revenues jumped 58 percent YoY to Rs 158,862 crore, driven by better price realisation in the oil to chemicals (O2C) business, higher revenues in the oil and gas business, and a strong performance in the digital services business.

Consolidated operating profit (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 27.6 percent to Rs 27,550 crore, the highest ever for a quarter, while operating profit margins rose 190 basis points to 17.3 percent. It was the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential growth in operating profit.

Here's what brokerages have to say about Reliance Industries' stock and Q1 performance:

CLSA

RIL's 1QFY22 standalone EBITDA was 2 percent above estimates on higher energy profit. Lower interest costs drove a 4 percent beat on consolidated PAT, CLSA said.

"We continue to like the long-term e-commerce and technology opportunity that the stock offers and retain our Outperform and target price of Rs 2,250 despite the near-term risk of earnings downgrades due to uncertainty over the timelines of the telecom tariff hike and a big rebound in O2C margins that are already baked into ours as well as consensus earnings estimates," said CLSA.

Nomura

RIL's Q1 EBITDA was in-line as weaker retail business was offset by better Jio business. The higher other income & lower interest cost/tax boost the bottomline, Nomura said.

It has a Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,400.

Macquarie

Macquarie has maintained an 'Underperform' rating on the stock as there was no incremental update on new energy, JioPhone+, oil-to-chemical stake sale and JustDial acquisition.

"The headline EBIT is in-line, within this, oil-to-chemical (O2C) and E&P are a beat, while Jio & retail are a miss," Macquarie said. It has a target price of Rs 1,350 per share.

JPMorgan

"RIL's O2C and E&P offset weak consumer business in another muted quarter. The earnings are unlikely to help stock reverse underperformance," said JPMorgan.

It maintained a Neutral rating with a target of Rs 2,250 per share.

Morgan Stanley

The earnings quality was good, with energy in the driver's seat, said the brokerage. It sees both multiples and expectations rising in coming quarters.

It has an Overweight rating and a target price of Rs 2,262 per share.

Motilal Oswal

"RIL believes that new capacity additions in the global polyolefin space should be absorbed by strong demand in Asia. This would keep polyester margin firm in the near term, proving beneficial to integrated players," it said.

The brokerage has a Buy call with a target price of Rs 2,485.

ICICI Securities

"Stock underperformance continues and will continue unless there is a tariff hike," said the brokerage.

It retained Hold rating and cut the target price by 1% to Rs 2,017 per share from Rs 2,033 earlier.

