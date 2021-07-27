Should investors buy, sell or hold Kotak Mahindra Bank after Q1 results? Here's what brokerages say

The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank was up marginally during early trade on Tuesday after the lender reported its earnings for the June quarter.

The private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 1,642 crore in Q1FY22, up 31.9 percent from Rs 1,244.4 crore in the year-ago period. The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 5.8 percent to Rs 3,941.6 crore as against Rs 3,724 crore, YoY.

Net profit and NII exceeded CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 1,595.5 crore and Rs 3,918.2 crore, respectively. Net interest margin for the June 2021 quarter came in at 4.6 percent as compared to 4.4 percent in the March 2021 quarter.

In Q1FY22, the bank made a provision of Rs 935 crore versus Rs 1,179.4 crore, QoQ, and versus Rs 962 crore, YoY.

Here's what brokerages have to say on Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q1 earnings and stock:

Jefferies

Kotak Bank's 1QFY22 profit of Rs 16 billion, up 32 percent YoY, was in line with estimates. It was good to see the bank's slippage ratio of 2.9 percent is below estimates, reflecting a conservative stance on lending. However, growth has lagged peers with loans rising seven percent and NII up six percent - lower than other private banks. Casa ratio stays high at 60 percent, but growth is normalising at 16 percent YoY, Jefferies said.

The brokerage trimmed its earnings estimate for FY22 by three percent, but largely maintained estimates for FY23-24. Uncertainty around CEO succession and slower growth could be an overhang on valuation, it said.

Jefferies cut the target price to Rs 2,100 from Rs 2,200 earlier.

CLSA

Kotak Bank’s 1QFY22 headline PPOP/PAT was in line with weak growth netted off by better NIMs. While advances were down three percent QoQ, management indicated it is now looking to press the growth pedal – not only on secured assets but for unsecured assets as well.

The low cost of funds provides the bank strong ability to grow in segments such as mortgages and unsecured credit where traditionally the bank’s share has been low and they have finally expressed the willingness to grow and that should arrest the underperformance seen in the past six months, CLSA said.

The brokerage maintained an 'outperform' call with a price target of Rs 1,900 per share.

Citi

The bank posted strong NIM, slow growth while slippages declined QoQ. Low cost of funds should support NIM. Slower credit growth could drag NII and PPoP, Citi said.

The brokerage has lowered FY22 net profit estimates by three percent to incorporate higher opex. It maintained a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 1,930 per share.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley maintained an 'equal-weight' rating with a target price of Rs 1,900 per share.

Profit was better than expected; core PPoP was up just three percent YoY and three percent below estimates. Margin expanded, but average IEA/Loan growth was slower, the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal

The bank reported an in-line core operating performance in a challenging environment, despite muted loan growth across most segments. The bank continues to report steady progress in building a strong liability franchise, with a CASA ratio of ~60% (highest in the industry). Asset quality was affected due to the second COVID wave, which hampered collections, thus driving elevated slippage, the brokerage firm said.

It has a 'neutral' call with a target price of Rs 1,900 per share.

ICICI Securities

Growth momentum failed to cheer and lagged its private sector peers. Given investments in technology and people to tap opportunities available with best-in-class liability franchises, growth is now looking up. Consolidated earnings were impacted by loss in life insurance and elevated stress in auto financing, ICICI Securities said.

It maintained 'add' with the unchanged target price at Rs 2,023.

At 11:00 am, the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were trading 0.87 percent lower at Rs 1,725.25 apiece on the BSE.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)