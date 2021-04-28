  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Should investors buy, sell or hold Axis Bank after Q4 earnings? Here's what brokerages say

Updated : April 28, 2021 10:21:30 IST

Jefferies maintained Buy rating and raised the target price to Rs 910 from Rs 840.
Goldman Sachs Axis Bank lags behind other larger banks in terms of profitability.
Here’s what brokerages say on Axis Bank’s Q4 earnings and the stock
Should investors buy, sell or hold Axis Bank after Q4 earnings? Here's what brokerages say
Published : April 28, 2021 10:21 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex surges over 1%, Nifty scales 14,800; PSU Banks auto stocks drive rally

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex surges over 1%, Nifty scales 14,800; PSU Banks auto stocks drive rally

Tamil Nadu to order 1.5 crore doses for next vaccination phase

Tamil Nadu to order 1.5 crore doses for next vaccination phase

Bajaj Finance Q4 results: Net profit zooms 42% to Rs 1,347 crore

Bajaj Finance Q4 results: Net profit zooms 42% to Rs 1,347 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement