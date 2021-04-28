Should investors buy, sell or hold Axis Bank after Q4 earnings? Here's what brokerages say

Shares of Axis Bank rose almost 2 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the bank reported a net profit of Rs 2,677 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 1,387.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender’s net interest income (NII) during Q4FY21 grew 11 percent to Rs 7,555 crore from Rs 6,807.7 crore, YoY, while net interest margin expanded marginally to 3.56 percent.

Here’s what brokerages say on Axis Bank’s Q4 earnings and the stock:

CLSA

Axis Bank’s 4QFY21 results were strong on asset quality with slippage of just Rs 50 billion and negligible incremental restructuring. The bank continued with its conservative accounting stance on interest on interest reversals, security receipt write-downs and wage code provisions which provide a very strong base for profitability improvement in FY22CL, CLSA said.

CLSA expects Axis Bank to deliver a 16 percent-17 percent core PPOP Cagr over FY21-23CL. It maintained a buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 1,025 per share from Rs 1,000 earlier.

Axis Bank’s FY21 performance has been reassuring on the quality of incremental underwriting and the bank remains one of our top picks. It is one of the best ways to play the dual benign credit cycle for both corporate and retail loans from FY22, CLSA said.

Nomura

The second wave of COVID-19 may dampen the bank’s near-term prospects, but we believe Axis Bank is solidly positioned to benefit from a strengthened balance sheet and strong liability franchise, Nomura said.

The brokerage firm reiterated its Buy rating and raised the target price to Rs 885 per share.

Macquarie

Macquarie maintained an outperform call on the stock with a target price of Rs 780. It says strong provisioning, capital & liquidity buffers give us comfort and confidence of credit costs normalising over the next two years.

The core P/BV at 1.5x FY23e is cheap, it added.

Jefferies

The brokerage maintained a buy rating and raised the target price to Rs 910 from Rs 840.

As per Jefferies, the bank's profit was ahead of estimate with lower provisions & higher treasury, while operating profit growth was weaker than peers, reflecting slower loan growth.

The uptick in disbursements & healthy CASA growth will lift loan growth, while the slippages were a tad higher than estimates but manageable, it said.

JPMorgan

The growth is broad-based and corporate banking has seen a pick up in Q4. The slippages were 3.6 percent with two-thirds of it coming from the retail sector, JPMorgan said.

It has a Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 750 on the stock.

Credit Suisse

The growth picked up and it continues to build buffers. The capital levels are healthy at 15.4 percent and we expect RoEs to improve to over 14 percent, Credit Suisse said.

It maintained Outperform rating and raised the target price to Rs 880 per share from Rs 770 earlier.

Goldman Sachs

The brokerage said that the Q4 core missed estimates, while asset quality/loan growth was healthy.

It is of the view that Axis Bank lags behind other larger banks in terms of profitability. It expects RoA/RoE to rise to 1.5 percent/15 percent over FY22-23.

GS maintained a neutral stance with a target of Rs 742 per share.

Motilal Oswal

Axis Bank has delivered a strong performance and appears well-positioned to report robust earnings traction. Moreover, moderation in fresh slippages, coupled with improved underwriting and an increasing retail mix, would help maintain strong credit cost control, Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage maintained a buy rating with a target price of Rs 925 per share.

Kotak Institutional Equities

The domestic brokerage maintained a buy call and increased the target to Rs 810 from Rs 775 earlier.

The headline gross NPL Ratio, net NPLs & slippage ratios declined QoQ. The upgrade in earnings reflects potential lower stress factoring COVID buffer. Looking at FY22 towards a faster normalisation of return ratios and frontline large banks would benefit in this leg of the cycle, it said.

At 10:05 am, the shares of Axis Bank were trading 0.59 percent lower at Rs 695.15 apiece on the BSE.

