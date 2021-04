Shares of Ambuja Cements rose after the cement company reported a 71 percent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 947.21 crore during the quarter ended March 2021 led by strong volume growth and lower operating costs.

The company’s consolidated net sales during the quarter increased 23 percent to Rs 4,213 crore from Rs 3,433 crore, YoY. Special products volume grew at 82 percent.

On a standalone basis, the company’s net profit rose 67 percent YoY to Rs 665 crore.

The company follows January-December financial year.

Here’s what brokerages have to say on Ambuja Cement's stock and Q1CY21 earnings:

CLSA

With capacity utilisation at 96 percent, ramp-up of new capacity is key for future volume growth. While the earnings are positive, concerns about rising Covid-19 cases and market share progression (despite Marwar Mundwa expansion) could also weigh on stock reaction, CLSA said.

CLSA maintains its Underperform rating and raised the target price to Rs 331 per share from Rs 320 earlier.

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage maintained an Overweight call with a target price of Rs 370 per share.

Strong execution on costs came as a big positive surprise. Despite weak pricing for CY21, we expect the company to maintain margin, Morgan Stanley said.

It is of the view that the company has the potential to improve margin in CY22 and close the gap with peers and believes Ambuja Cements is a re-rating candidate.

Jefferies

Jefferies maintained a buy call with a target price of Rs 360 per share. Volume growth and realisation were in line with estimates. It raises EPS estimate by 11-16 percent.

Emkay Global

We maintain our CY21-22 estimates, even as we note there may be some upside risk to estimates, depending on the sustainability in cost savings. We have a Buy rating with a DCF-based Jun’22E TP of Rs 350 (including Rs 97 from 50 percent stake in ACC), implying standalone business forward EV/E of 12.5x (June 22E).

HDFC Securities

Over the next two years, Ambuja Cements'' volume growth and thus profitability will benefit from its Marwar Mundwa project expansion comprising of greenfield integrated plant with 3mnMT clinkerisation and 1.8mnMT cement grinding and low-cost WHRS and solar power expansions in several locations, HDFC Securities said.

It maintains a Buy rating with an unchanged SOTP-based target price of Rs 358 per share.

ICICI Direct

Factoring in better profitability, ICICI Direct raises CY21-CY22E EBITDA by 4-8 percent and EPS by 5-11 percent. With improving profitability and return ratios, it also raised target multiple for standalone entity to 10 years historical average of 12x EV/E (earlier 10x) and raised target price to Rs 375 per share from Rs 330 earlier. The brokerage maintained a buy call.

YES Securities

Although realizations were in line with our estimates, stringent control on fixed costs along with improvement in operating efficiencies on freight and optimization of sales mix resulted into outperformance on EBITDA level.

We assign an EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x to its standalone business on CY22E and 20 percent holdco discount to its stake in ACC. Accordingly, we arrive at a TP of Rs 355 for Ambuja, translating into 13 percent upside. We have an ADD rating on the stock, the brokerage said.

At 1:35 am, the shares of Ambuja Cements were trading 0.91 percent lower at Rs 311.15 apiece on the BSE.

