The share price of Adani Ports & SEZ declined over 3 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company’s consolidated net profit in Q3FY21 rose 15.4 percent to Rs 1,561.47 crore from Rs 1,352.17 crore, while revenue increased 29 percent to Rs 3,746.49 crore from Rs 2,901.95 crore, YoY. However, Nomura downgraded the stock to Neutral saying a strong earnings outlook is likely factored in.

Here’s what brokerages have to say about the company’s Q3 earnings:

Nomura downgraded the stock to Neutral as it believes a strong earnings outlook is likely factored in. The volume outlook is robust into FY22 and COVID-19 linked impact for the company is now behind, it said.

The brokerage house raised EBITDA forecast by 8%/9% for FY22/23 and also raised the target price to Rs 630 per share.

Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy call and raised the target price to Rs 620 per share on the company’s strong performance and expects stable trends in Q4. The brokerage sees the company’s dominance on the port sector to continue.

Morgan Stanley said that the company continues to gain share (28 percent now) and it delivers value to its customer base with strong mechanisation levels. It has assets at strategic locations, exhibits strong pricing power.

The company is focused on improving utilisation/cash flow generation, the brokerage noted. It maintained an Overweight rating and raised the target price to Rs 733 per share.

Macquarie said that the strong Q3 was characterised by ex-KPCL growth of 20 percent in volumes and 13 percent in revenue. Its port margin improved by 140 bps to 71.7 percent, it noted.

Macquarie raised FY22/23 EPS estimate by 17 percent on higher volume and margin. It maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 620 per share.

At 10:15 am, the shares of Adani Ports & SEZ were trading 3.00 percent lower at Rs 564.45 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.44 percent loss on the benchmark Sensex.