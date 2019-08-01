Should investors 'buy' or 'sell' ZEEL post the Essel-Oppenheimer deal? Here's what brokerages suggest

Essel Group has sold an 11 percent stake in ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund in a deal worth Rs 4,224 crore on Wednesday. Essel Group has been looking to divest its stake in ZEEL in a bid to pay off its debt and aims to repay its lenders by September 2019.

Zee Entertainment's shares fell as much as 7 percent in intra-day trade on Thursday post the deal. The stock has fallen over 30 percent in the last 1 year and 25 percent so far in 2019.

Along with ZEEL, Essel Group is also in the process of divesting some of its non-media assets, the company said in a release.

Most brokerages have a 'neutral/hold' call on the stock. According to the brokerages, the stake sale will diminish the short-term problem but the company might need more stake sale to completely finish the debt.

Here are the top brokerage views on the deal:

CLSA

The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target of Rs 515 per share. Stake sale to allay near-term concerns but management continuity remains critical, CLSA said, adding that the deal will lower promoter holding to 25 percent and a further 8-18 percent stake sale is likely.

"The group still needs to repay the remaining Rs 6,800 crore loans by September but further stake sale could expose promoters to the risk of losing control," the brokerage noted.

HSBC

The brokerage is bullish on the stock with a target of Rs 434. The transaction should help promoters pare debt but the possibility of getting a strategic investor on board looks bleak, HSBC said.

The transaction should help promoters to pare debt but the company may have to swim through digitisation on its own, it added.

Morgan Stanley

The stake sale meets 38 percent of the total promoter debt obligation and the balance needs to be met through the sale of non-media assets, else a further stake in Zee may need to be sold, the brokerage explained.

"We see this as the first step of many, but it doesn't remove the overhang on the stock yet. Hence, until the entire debt issue is sorted, we believe the stock could trade between Rs 400 (the deal price with Oppenheimer) and our bear case scenario value of Rs 245," Morgan Stanley added.

Credit Suisse

The brokerage reckons Zee minority investors would have preferred a financial or strategic investor with some additional rights given the balance sheet issues that have cropped up in the last couple of quarters.

The deal addresses only part of the promoter debt problems. Around Rs 7000 crore of promoter debt still remains outstanding after this transaction.

If one were to look at the value of residual promoter stake in Zee and Dish TV, there would be the collateral of around Rs 12,000 crore, thus providing some comfort to the lenders, the brokerage further said. It has a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target at Rs 400 per share.

Macquarie

The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'neutral' with target cut to Rs 390 from Rs 540 earlier.

"While retention of management and higher stake of a marquee investor like Invesco Oppenheimer are positives, prolonged uncertainty is negative. Any delay in consummation of the infra deals could result in a significant, further promoter stake sale in ZEE. This is a key near-term overhang," Macquarie explained.

They expect the company to trade below fair value until timely repayment of the entire Rs 11,400 crore loan against shares.

Nomura

While this deal addresses concerns over promoter loans pledged against Zee shares to some extent, sale of remaining assets remains critical for investor confidence and will likely be monitored closely, the brokerage said.

The brokerage believes further re-rating will also depend on improvement in the working capital.