Stove Kraft shares made a strong debut on the exchanges on Friday, listing with a premium of 29.35 percent at Rs 498.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange as against the issue price of Rs 385.00 per share largely due to positive market sentiment.

The stock, however, fell from the listing price, which was also the day’s high, and touched an intraday low of Rs 435.00 but remained above its issue price of Rs 385 per share.

Analysts remained cautious about the stock’s valuation and have advised investors, who received Stove Kraft’s share in the allotment, to book profits.

They have flagged concerns over the company’s ability to maintain business growth amid tough competition and sustainability of profit margins going ahead.

“The company’s brand value, margins and return on capital are lower than its peers. Any increase in raw material prices will have a significant impact on the bottom line. The company also do not have a good track record of profitability,” said Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking.

In the first half of FY21, the firm saw 76.9 percent sales come from Pigeon. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 328.8 crore during the period, up 4.2 percent YoY. Meanwhile, the net profit jumped to Rs 28.8 crore in H1FY21 from Rs 4.4 crore a year ago.

Lahoti is of the view that the company’s cost, which was reduced in H1FY21 due to COVID-19, will come back once business comes back to normalcy.

Hence, he believes that the company’s H1FY21 margins were not sustainable.

“We advise investors to book profit,” Lahoti said.

The public issue of the company was subscribed 18 times during January 25-28. The company raised Rs 413 crore via the public issue.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repayment of debts.

The Sequoia Capital-backed company manufactures kitchen appliances under its flagship brands include Pigeon and Gilma. It also offers kitchen solutions through a wide range of products including pressure cookers, non-stick cookware, gas and induction cooktops, mixer grinders, chimneys and hobs among others.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Bangalore and at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

On Friday, the shares of Stove Kraft ended at Rs 439.15 apiece on the NSE, up 14 percent over issue price but down 11.82 percent from its opening price of Rs 498 per share.

