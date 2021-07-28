Should investors apply for Glenmark Life Sciences IPO after correction in pharma stocks?

The pharma stocks are witnessing sharp correction for the last two days. The Nifty Pharma index declined around 6 percent with large-cap pharma stocks cracking down by 5-10 percent in the last two trading sessions, while midcaps pharma companies holding on to slight gains.

The correction comes after the June quarter earnings from drug majors Dr Reddy Laboratories and Alembic Pharmaceuticals disappointed street investors.

Meanwhile, analysts believe the sell-off in pharma stocks may not impact the ongoing initial public offering of another pharma company Glenmark Life Sciences.

The Rs 1,514-crore IPO has been received a stellar response as it has been subscribed more than 4.6 times so far on July 28, the second day of bidding. The offer, so far, received bids for 6.96 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.50 crore equity shares, according to data available on the exchanges.

Glenmark Life Sciences, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is a leading manufacturer of specialized APIs for chronic therapeutic areas like CVS, CNS. It has a product portfolio related to API's and that too on the specialty side.

Hence, experts do not expect any major impact on the company's public issue due to this meltdown in the pharma sector.

"Glenmark Life has a better return ratio than its peers and IPO has been priced at PE 22.38x and EV/EBITDA of 12.9x which is better than listed peers of the company. We suggest short-term investors, as well as long-term investors, apply for the Glenmark Life Science Limited IPO," said Yash Gupta, equity research associate, Angel Broking.

As of now, the IPO is getting a good response from retail as well as NII investors categories, IPO oversubscribed four times as of now, he noted.

The price band for the IPO, which will close on July 29, is Rs 695-720 per share.

Meanwhile, in the grey market, Glenmark Life's shares were trading at a premium of Rs 140 per share today. The grey market premium has been falling gradually as prior to the opening of the IPO, it was around Rs 300.

The shares are expected to list on the stock exchanges on August 6.