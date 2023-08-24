Shoppers Stop appoints Kavindra Mishra as new CEO, Venugopal G Nair to leave firm by August 31

Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd on Thursday said it has promoted Kavindra Mishra, chief commercial officer and CEO of Homestop, as its executive director and CEO, subsequent to the resignation of Venu Nair.

Share Market Live NSE

"Kavindra Mishra has also been appointed as an executive director & chief executive officer of the company for a period of 3 years effective September 1, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company," according to a stock exchange filing.

"Based on the recommendation of the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee, the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on August 24, 2023, approved the promotion and appointment of Kavindra Mishra as an additional director of the company w.e.f. September 1, 2023," it said.

Nagesh, the non-executive chairman of the company will handhold during the transition period. He will also mentor and coach the executive director and chief executive officer of the company Kavindra Mishra.

Also, Venu Nair, managing director and chief executive officer has tendered his resignation from his position, effective from the close of business hours of August 31, 2023, due to personal reasons, to enable him to spend more time with his family and explore other options.

"The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today has accepted his resignation and placed on record their appreciation for the contribution made by him during his tenure," Shoppers Stop said.

Further, it said, "He has been instrumental in strengthening the business in the post-Covid era, by growing its strategic pillars of fashion, beauty, and expansion of the company’s retail network. He leaves a much-strengthened Shoppers Stop. To ensure a seamless transition, he will continue to guide and advice the CEO over the next 6 months, in his capacity as a company official."

Before joining Shoppers Stop as chief commercial officer and CEO of Homestop, Kavindra Mishra was working as the managing director and CEO of House of Anita Dongre, which has brands like AND, Anita Dongre, and Global Desi.

Prior to that Kavi served as the managing director at Pepe Jeans India for a period of 6 years and managed the transition of the company from a JV to a 100 percent subsidiary of Pepe Jeans Global. Kavi was instrumental in making Pepe Jeans as an aspirational and profitable denim brand.

Kavi was a co-founder of Zovi.Com, a start-up funded by Tiger Global & Saif Partners. Kavi is a Post Graduate Diploma holder from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, who started his retail career with ABFRL. He started there with Allen Solly, before heading their Middle East Business.

Kavi has been part of the senior leadership since then and has worked in diverse retail companies such as Tommy Hilfiger, United Colors Of Benetton, Pepe Jeans, and House Of Anita Dongre. He has total work experience of more than 24 years.

Shares of Shoppers Stop Ltd ended at Rs 802.75, up by Rs 1.05, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.