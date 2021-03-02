Shipping Corporation of India shares jump 19% after government gets multiple bids for privatisation

The share price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) surged 19 percent on Tuesday to hit a fresh 52-week high after the government received multiple bids for the privatisation of the company.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced in a tweet that the government has received multiple bids for the company.

"Multiple Expressions of Interest have been received for privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India Limited. The transaction will now move to the second stage," Pandey tweeted.

The stock rose as much as 19.1 percent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 123.55 per share on the BSE.

The Cabinet had in November last year given in-principle approval for strategic divestment of Shipping Corp and Container Corp of India Ltd. However, the plans were delayed due to the pandemic.

DIPAM, in December, had invited expressions of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of its entire stake of 63.75 percent in the firm along with the transfer of management. The last date for submitting the bids was February 13, which was later extended to March 1.

In her Budget speech for 2021-22 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, "A number of transactions namely Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Air India, Shipping Corp of India, Container Corp of India, IDBI Bank, BEML Ltd, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd among others would be completed in 2021-22."

For 2021-22, the government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, over five times what it is aiming to raise in the current financial year. In the Revised Estimates, the target has been set at Rs 32,000 crore for the current fiscal.