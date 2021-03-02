  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Shipping Corporation of India shares jump 19% after government gets multiple bids for privatisation

Updated : March 02, 2021 01:14 PM IST

SCI surged 19 percent after the government received multiple bids for the privatisation of the company.
The Cabinet had in November last year given in-principle approval for strategic divestment of SCI.
DIPAM, in December, had invited expressions of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of its entire stake of 63.75 percent in the firm.
Shipping Corporation of India shares jump 19% after government gets multiple bids for privatisation

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Standout Brokerage Report: Credit Suisse initiates coverage on SBI Card with target price of Rs 1,250

Standout Brokerage Report: Credit Suisse initiates coverage on SBI Card with target price of Rs 1,250

Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban

Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban

4G spectrum auction: Here are the key takeaways from Day 1

4G spectrum auction: Here are the key takeaways from Day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement