Shipping Corporation of India shares jump 19% after government gets multiple bids for privatisation

SCI surged 19 percent after the government received multiple bids for the privatisation of the company. The Cabinet had in November last year given in-principle approval for strategic divestment of SCI. DIPAM, in December, had invited expressions of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of its entire stake of 63.75 percent in the firm.