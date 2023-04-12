Shipping Corporation shares rebound from 52-week low - In 5% upper circuit for second day

As per the balance sheet of SCI, the value of non-core assets held for demerger as of March 31, 2022, stood at Rs 2,392 crore.

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. are locked in a 5 percent upper circuit for the second day in a row after reports that the government is looking to list the demerged entity of state-owned ship liner, SCILAL, by the end of this month.

The board of Shipping Corporation last month had set March 31 as the record date for the demerger of its non-core assets into a new entity Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd. (SCILAL).

Sources told CNBCTV18 that the government is likely to list SCILAL by the end of this month.

After the listing of SCILAL, the government will invite financial bids for SCI, according to multiple sources. The government is planning to its sell 63.75 percent stake in SCI.

Last year, the board of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) approved an updated demerger scheme for hiving off the non-core assets of SCI to SCILAL, including Shipping House, Mumbai, and MTI (Maritime Training Institute), Powai, to complete the process of demerging all the non-core assets to the new company SCILAL.

As per the balance sheet of SCI, the value of non-core assets held for demerger as of March 31, 2022, stood at Rs 2,392 crore.

In March 2021, the government received multiple bids for privatisation of the SCI. However, the demerger process got delayed.

In December 2020, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), had invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for strategic disinvestment of the government's 63.75 percent stake in SCI, along with the transfer of management.

Shares of Shipping Corporation are in a 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 89.15. Th two-day surge comes after the stock hit a 52-week low on April 10. The stock is still 40 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 151, which it hit in December last year.