English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsShipping Corporation shares rebound from 52 week low In 5% upper circuit for second day

Shipping Corporation shares rebound from 52-week low - In 5% upper circuit for second day

Shipping Corporation shares rebound from 52-week low - In 5% upper circuit for second day
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 12, 2023 1:51:55 PM IST (Published)

As per the balance sheet of SCI, the value of non-core assets held for demerger as of March 31, 2022, stood at Rs 2,392 crore.

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. are locked in a 5 percent upper circuit for the second day in a row after reports that the government is looking to list the demerged entity of state-owned ship liner, SCILAL, by the end of this month.

Recommended Articles

View All
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy 

‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy 

Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

The board of Shipping Corporation last month had set March 31 as the record date for the demerger of its non-core assets into a new entity Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd. (SCILAL).


Sources told CNBCTV18 that the government is likely to list SCILAL by the end of this month.

After the listing of SCILAL, the government will invite financial bids for SCI, according to multiple sources. The government is planning to its sell 63.75 percent stake in SCI.

Last year, the board of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) approved an updated demerger scheme for hiving off the non-core assets of SCI to SCILAL, including Shipping House, Mumbai, and MTI (Maritime Training Institute), Powai, to complete the process of demerging all the non-core assets to the new company SCILAL.

As per the balance sheet of SCI, the value of non-core assets held for demerger as of March 31, 2022, stood at Rs 2,392 crore.

In March 2021, the government received multiple bids for privatisation of the SCI. However, the demerger process got delayed.

In December 2020, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), had invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for strategic disinvestment of the government's 63.75 percent stake in SCI, along with the transfer of management.

Shares of Shipping Corporation are in a 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 89.15. Th two-day surge comes after the stock hit a 52-week low on April 10. The stock is still 40 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 151, which it hit in December last year.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Shipping Corporation

Previous Article

Bank of India board meet on April 18 to consider Rs 6,500 crore fund raising

Next Article

European markets in the green ahead of US inflation data

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X