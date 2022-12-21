Momentumiser: Shipping Corporation shares in focus ahead of demerger hearing

Shipping Corporation is also trading above all key daily moving averages like 20, 50, 100, and 200-day moving average.

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India are up for the third straight day on Wednesday, following a 9 percent jump on Monday and another 1 percent on Tuesday.

Among key triggers for the stock is the final hearing before the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to obtain sanctions on the Demerger has been fixed for December 29.

This is as per the directives of the MCA issued during the hearing held on December 16. The delay in this process took place due to a fake complaint in the name of the union earlier.

The final demerger process expected to be completed in the calendar year 2023.

Some other stock triggers include long term contracts within the tanker space that the company is largely focused on. Additionally, the recent increase in tanker rates will also reflect positively in the company's results.

Lastly, renegotiation of contracts will also be beneficial for the company going forward.

On the charts, the stock is trading near its recent 52-week high of Rs 151. There has also been a significant rise in the company's trading volumes. From 7 lakh shares on December 15, close to 2 crore shares of the company were traded during the December 20 session.

The stock is also trading above all key daily moving averages like 20, 50, 100, and 200-day moving average.