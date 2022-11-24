English
market News

Shares of Shilpa Medicare have halved this year as stock slumps to a 52-week low

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 24, 2022 3:19 PM IST

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 275 on Tuesday and a new low of Rs 274 on the next day.

Shares of API and formulations manufacturer Shilpa Medicare hit a 52-week low for the third day in a row on Thursday. The stock has been on a losing streak since November 4 and has tanked nearly 12 percent in the last 12 straight trading sessions.


The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 275 on Tuesday and a new low of Rs 274 on the next day. On Thursday, the stock declined by over 7 percent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 273.05 in opening trade.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare have declined over 66 percent since April this year.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 18.66 crore on a consolidated basis in the September quarter as against a net profit of Rs 19.96 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its sales dropped by 10.96 percent to Rs 262.91 crore from Rs 295.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shilpa Medicare reportedly plans to sell a stake in its active pharmaceutical ingredient business, which is its high-revenue generating unit. The company hived off the unit into a separate entity this July.

Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer and supplier of affordable Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Formulations.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 273.80, down 0.54 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
