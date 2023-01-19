Shilpa Medicare promoters pledge 50 lakh shares or 5.7% of company's equity

Overall, promoters held a 50.01 percent stake in the company as of the December quarter.

Shilpa Medicare on Wednesday announced that its promoters pledged 5.7 percent stake of the pharmaceutical company for an estimated Rs 136 crore.

Keshav Bhutada, Dharmavati Bhutada, and Madhav Bhutada, who are members of the promoter group, pledged a total of 50 lakh shares, amounting to a 5.7 percent stake, on January 18.

Individually, Dharmavati pledged 20 lakh shares or a 2.3 percent stake, while Keshav and Madhav pledged 15 lakh shares each, which is equivalent to a 1.7 percent stake.

Overall, promoters held a 50.01 percent stake in the company as of the December quarter shareholding pattern with the BSE.

Last month, Shilpa Medicare launched capecitabine dispersible tablets to treat breast cancer. The capecitabine dispersible (Capebel) 1,000 mg tablet was introduced with the technology of faster dispersion within 90 seconds to treat colorectal and metastatic breast cancer.

The Karnataka-based pharmaceutical company said that it is looking to introduce Capebel 1 gm dispersible tablets in various international markets through its partners and clients.

Before that, Shilpa Medicare can commercially distribute its products in Canada and also applied for new submissions after it received the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) approval from the Canadian health regulator.

The company's finished dosage form manufacturing facility in Jadcherla, Telangana, received GMP approval from Health Canada.

Health Canada conducted the inspection at the facility between September 12 and September 16. The facility is used to manufacture, package, label, and test finished dosage forms -- sterile injections and oral solids used in the treatment of cancer and adjuvant therapy.

Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer and supplier of affordable Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and formulations.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare ended 1.59 percent lower at Rs 260 on Thursday.