English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Shilpa Medicare shares jump after Telangana unit gets Health Canada GMP approval

Shilpa Medicare shares jump after Telangana unit gets Health Canada GMP approval

Shilpa Medicare shares jump after Telangana unit gets Health Canada GMP approval
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 1, 2022 10:00:13 AM IST (Published)

Health Canada conducted the inspection at the facility between September 12-16.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Shilpa share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read


Shilpa Medicare can now commercially distribute its products in Canada and also apply for new submissions after it received the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) approval from the Canadian health regulator.
The company's finished dosage form manufacturing facility in Jadcherla, Telangana, received the GMP approval from Health Canada on Monday.
Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is a system to ensure products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards. It is designed to minimise the risks involved in any pharmaceutical production that cannot be eliminated through testing the final product.
Health Canada conducted the inspection at the facility between September 12-16.
The facility is used in manufacturing, packaging, labelling and testing of finished dosage forms -- sterile injections and oral solids used in the treatment of cancer and adjuvant therapy.
Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer and supplier of affordable Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and formulations.
For the September quarter, Shilpa Medicare had reported a net loss of Rs 18.66 crore compared to a net profit during the same period last year. Quarterly sales had also dipped 11 percent from last year.
Shares of Shilpa Medicare are trading 7.8 percent higher at Rs 303.3. The stock is rebounding from its 52-week low of Rs 274, which it hit on November 24 this year. The stock has halved on a year-to-date basis.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Shilpa Medicare

Next Article

India to receive over record $100 billion in remittances in 2022

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng