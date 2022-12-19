English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Shilpa Medicare shares gain after breast cancer tablet launch

Shilpa Medicare shares gain after breast cancer tablet launch

Shilpa Medicare shares gain after breast cancer tablet launch
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 12:33:52 PM IST (Published)

The Karnataka-based pharmaceutical company said it is looking to introduce capebel 1 gm dispersible tablet in various international markets through its partners and clients.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Shilpa share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read


Shares of Shilpa Medicare rose nearly six percent in morning trade on Monday after the company launched capecitabine dispersible tablets to treat breast cancer.
The capecitabine dispersible (Capebel) 1,000 mg tablet has been introduced with the technology of faster dispersion within 90 seconds to treat colorectal and metastatic breast cancer.
With the introduction of the new brand Capebel, patients will be required to just drop the tablets in 100 ml water, allow them to dissolve, and then drink the solution.
The new drug is expected to change patients' compliance and will help them continue with the correct doses with the ease of drinking water.
So far, capecitabine is available in 500 mg and 150 mg tablets, and the recommended doses are 3,500 to 4,000 mg per day divided into two doses for 14 consecutive days requiring 7 to 8 tablets to be consumed by the patients daily.
The company said that this was an unmet need and remains a big issue for cancer patients.
The new product is backed by necessary scientific proof and comparative bioequivalence studies and is approved by the CDSCO.
The Karnataka-based pharmaceutical company said that it is looking to introduce capebel 1 gm dispersible tablet in various international markets through its partners and clients.
Shares of Shilpa Medicare are trading nearly 3 percent higher at Rs 290.65.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Shilpa Medicare

Previous Article

KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,313 crore across businesses

Next Article

Tata Elxsi shares decline for 12th day in a row, longest losing streak since July 2019