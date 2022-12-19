Shilpa Medicare shares gain after breast cancer tablet launch

The Karnataka-based pharmaceutical company said it is looking to introduce capebel 1 gm dispersible tablet in various international markets through its partners and clients.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare rose nearly six percent in morning trade on Monday after the company launched capecitabine dispersible tablets to treat breast cancer.

The capecitabine dispersible (Capebel) 1,000 mg tablet has been introduced with the technology of faster dispersion within 90 seconds to treat colorectal and metastatic breast cancer.

With the introduction of the new brand Capebel, patients will be required to just drop the tablets in 100 ml water, allow them to dissolve, and then drink the solution.

The new drug is expected to change patients' compliance and will help them continue with the correct doses with the ease of drinking water.

So far, capecitabine is available in 500 mg and 150 mg tablets, and the recommended doses are 3,500 to 4,000 mg per day divided into two doses for 14 consecutive days requiring 7 to 8 tablets to be consumed by the patients daily.

The company said that this was an unmet need and remains a big issue for cancer patients.

The new product is backed by necessary scientific proof and comparative bioequivalence studies and is approved by the CDSCO.

The Karnataka-based pharmaceutical company said that it is looking to introduce capebel 1 gm dispersible tablet in various international markets through its partners and clients.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare are trading nearly 3 percent higher at Rs 290.65.