Sharp falls in stocks wipe out Rs 3.91 lakh crore of investors' wealth on Friday

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses tracking weakness across global markets, after an alarming US inflation reading triggered fears of aggressive rate hikes. As many as 45 stocks in the Nifty50 pack finished the day in the red. Grasim, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, UPL, HCL Tech, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC, closing 2-3 percent lower, were the top losers. On the other hand, Indian Oil and IndusInd were among the gainers, up 1.8 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. All of this combined to wipe out Rs 3.91 lakh crore of investors' wealth in one day.

The BSE benchmark had tanked 773.11 points, or 1.31 percent, to settle at 58,152.92 after a weak opening. During the day, it tumbled 1,011.93 points to 57,914.10.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined Rs 3,91,477.92 crore to Rs 2,63,89,886.35 crore. "Aggressive FII selling resulting from negative global cues wreaked havoc in the domestic market today. Globally markets traded in the red amid mounting concerns of surging US inflation which fuelled fears of a hawkish rate hike by the central bank," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap and midcap indices tumbled up to 1.90 per cent. In the previous trading session, the 30-share BSE benchmark settled 460.06 points or 0.79 per cent higher at 58,926.03.

