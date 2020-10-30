Market Sharp divergences seen across sectors in 2020; only 21 Nifty stocks positive YTD Updated : October 30, 2020 01:35 PM IST Even though the Nifty has recovered to pre-COVID levels, only 21 out of 50 companies have gained on a year-to-date basis. Healthcare and Technology dominate the YTD performance score-card with the top-6 companies coming from these two sectors Meanwhile, financials and PSUs have been the major laggards YTD Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.