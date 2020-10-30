Sharp divergences seen across sectors in 2020; only 21 Nifty stocks positive YTD

2020 has been a year of unpredictability and volatility. In a report, brokerage house Motilal Oswal noted that the defining feature of equity market performance in 2020, so far, has been the sharp divergences across sectors.

"This has had material implication for alpha creation in CY20. At the same time, it has led to the creation of a new set of leaders for the market," the brokerage stated.

Currently, the Nifty is down around 3 percent YTD. The Nifty plunged 38 percent from its all-time highs in January to lows of 7,610 in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it has recovered almost all of its losses.

Even though the Nifty has recovered to pre-COVID levels, only 21 out of 50 companies have gained on a year-to-date basis.

The brokerage further stated that the divergence in performance can be gauged from the fact that the top YTD gainer in the Nifty YTD is Dr. Reddy’s Labs, up 72 percent while IndusInd Bank, which is the top laggard, has declined by 61 percent YTD.

Healthcare and Technology dominate the YTD performance score-card with the top-6 companies coming from these two sectors - Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Divi’s Lab, Cipla, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro.

Meanwhile, financials and PSUs have been the major laggards YTD - IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Coal India, SBI, Bajaj Finserv and IOC.

This highlights the differentiated impact of COVID on various sectors. MOSL observed that the essentials (Healthcare, Staples) and Technology/Online/E-Commerce businesses were impacted far lesser than the Financials, Cyclicals (Metals, Infrastructure, Oil and Gas) and Discretionaries (Travel, Aviation, Restaurants, Hotels, etc.).

outperformance in CY20.

wiping out of the Bank Nifty’s entire outperformance of four years over the Nifty in just six months of H1FY21, MOSL pointed out.

Going ahead, the brokerage continues to stay 'overweight' on IT, banks, financials, healthcare, telecom, and auto and maintain 'neutral' weight on consumer.