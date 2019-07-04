Shares of this stockbroking firm has jumped 1,000% in last 3 years, do you own it?

Indiabulls Ventures is the front runner stock from the Indiabulls Group, which has till date delivered the most returns amongst all its sister companies. The stock is considered as one of the leading capital market companies in India and it does stand up to it.

The stock in the last three years has jumped nearly 1,020 percent. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock three years back would have grown to about Rs 11.20 lakh today.

In fact, the stock has gained the maximum returns in the last three years itself. Since listing, it has managed to jump only 241 percent. The stock had a massive run-up in 2017 where it surged 1,194 percent in just one year. However, in last one year, the stock has not performed well.

On the earnings front, the company has reported an increase in revenue of 54 percent year-on-year (YoY) and net profit of 10.6 percent YoY during FY17-18. In Q4FY19, the company disbursed over 4.9 lakhs loans, which is 1.7x compared to the loans disbursed in Q3FY19. And, as of March 31, 2019, assets under management of the company stood at Rs 112.28 billion.

Most long-term investors might avoid or completely ignore the returns of this stock as charges of siphoning, insider trading, financial frauds and various other allegations surrounded the company. Lately, a shareholder of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHFL) filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking legal action against the company's chairman and directors for alleged misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

Such negative news has often created trouble for all the Indiabulls Group companies, which is the reason why market participants are more often than not suspicious about allocating capital in these stocks.

