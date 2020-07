Shares of National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) surged 15 percent after the company achieved its highest-ever fertilizer sale of 12.85 lakh MT in the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2020-2021. The stock rallied 16.88 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 36 on the BSE. At 10:15 am, the shares traded 12.66 percent higher, quoting at Rs 34.70 apiece.

The company’s sales during Q1FY21 were 21.5 percent higher than the sales of 10.57 lakh MT in the first quarter of 2019-20.

“In the month of June 2020, the company sold 5.30 lakh MT of fertilizers, up by 15.5 percent than the 4.59 lakh MT sold in the same month previous year,” the company said in a regulatory filing.