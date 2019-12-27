#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
HG Infra shares rally 9 percent after it bags highway project from NHAI

Updated : December 27, 2019 09:51 AM IST

HG Infra Engineering was declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road project in Haryana.
The project is expected to be completed in two years.
The stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 269, gaining 9.53 percent as against the previous close on the BSE.
