Market
Shares of Emami surge 6% on report of promoter stake sale
Updated : June 26, 2019 12:20 PM IST
At 11:10 AM, the share price was trading at Rs 304.55 per share, higher by 4.89 percent.
Intraday, the stock rose about 6.55 percent to its day’s high of Rs 309 on the NSE.
