Shares of Emami surge 6% on report of promoter stake sale

Shares of Emami surged over 6 percent on Wednesday after a Moneycontrol report claimed that the promoters were looking to sell controlling stake in its paper business along with select assets in its cement business.

At 11:10 AM, the share price was trading at Rs 304.55 per share, higher by 4.89 percent. Intraday, the stock rose about 6.55 percent to its day’s high of Rs 309 on the NSE.

"The promoters have mandated investment bank Nomura to sell a controlling stake in Emami Paper and the process is likely to be launched shortly. Domestic strategic players are likely to express interest in the target company along with overseas players," sources told Moneycontrol.

"Alternatively, the Emami Group is also exploring options to divest select cement assets for which there are no plans of expansion. As part of this exercise, it may opt to sell its newer mining assets acquired in Rajasthan and Telangana to either strategic or private equity suitors," another source was quoted as saying in the report.

A third source confirmed this plan and said that "the plans for an initial public offer of Emami Cement are intact."

The company is looking to raise around Rs 1,000 crore through the proposed IPO, which comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore, and the rest as an offer for sale from existing promoters, the report added.

