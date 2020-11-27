Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Shares of city gas distribution cos rally upto 19% after PNGRB simplifies gas pipeline tariff

Updated : November 27, 2020 11:35 AM IST

Gujarat Gas rallied over 19 percent to Rs 411.20 per share, Indraprastha Gas jumped more than 14 percent to Rs 514 apiece on the BSE.
According to PNGRB, the tariffs will be applicable based on two-zone structure related to distance from the source of gas.
Shares of city gas distribution cos rally upto 19% after PNGRB simplifies gas pipeline tariff

