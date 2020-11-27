Market Shares of city gas distribution cos rally upto 19% after PNGRB simplifies gas pipeline tariff Updated : November 27, 2020 11:35 AM IST Gujarat Gas rallied over 19 percent to Rs 411.20 per share, Indraprastha Gas jumped more than 14 percent to Rs 514 apiece on the BSE. According to PNGRB, the tariffs will be applicable based on two-zone structure related to distance from the source of gas. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.