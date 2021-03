The share price of AU Small Finance Bank rose over 4 percent on Tuesday after the bank announced raising Rs 625 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The stock closed at Rs 1230 on BSE, recording a rise of 3.6 percent as compared to the previous day's close.

According to an exchange filing, the bank's board approved an allotment of 50 lakh equity shares of face value Rs 10 apiece to the eligible institutional buyers. The bank issued the shares at Rs 1251 apiece — at a premium of Rs 1241 per equity share.

"We have successfully closed the first-ever QIP of the Bank. We received a strong reception from global and local investors which is a testament to the quality of our banking franchise and our future outlook," said Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO of AU Bank.

The issue opened on March 9 with a floor price of Rs 1181 and closed on March 15. The placement received a strong reception from domestic and international institutional investors alike. It was subscribed by domestic mutual funds and sovereign wealth funds, the company said.

AU SFB allotted more than 5 percent equity shares to four of its investors, i.e., Small Cap World Fund (40 percent), Government of Singapore (27 percent), HDFC Life Insurance (24 percent), Monetary Authority of Singapore (6 percent).

The bank has emerged stronger following the pandemic, with its robust performance gaining support from small businesses and retail borrowers in the underserved and unserved rural and semi-urban regions of the country, Agarwal added.