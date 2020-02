Market

Shares of AirAsia, AirAsia X fall after CEO, chairman step aside

Updated : February 04, 2020 07:58 AM IST

AirAsia Group’s shares fell 5 percent as markets opened in Kuala Lumpur, while AirAsia X shares lost 8 percent.

Air Asia group’s CEO Tony Fernandes and chairman Kamarudin Meranun said they would step aside for two months.