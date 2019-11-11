Shares of Affle (India) climb 10% on robust Q2 earnings

Affle (India) Limited's share price hit its record-high, rising 10 percent intraday, on Monday, after the company's July-September net profit jumped significantly by more than 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15.5 crore.

At 9:30 am, the stock was trading 3.56 percent higher at Rs 1,445.40 per share on the NSE. Intraday, the stock rose as much as 9.61 percent to Rs 1,530.

Since its listing date, Affle's stock price has climbed 60 percent to the current market price.

The mobile advertising company's revenue from operations surged 40.4 percent YoY at Rs 84.7 crore as against Rs 60.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rallied 41.4 percent YoY at Rs 21.7 crore in the Q2FY20.

The company recently filed 14 patents across jurisdictions including 4 in Singapore and launched new R&D centres in Bangalore.

With these filings, Affle has now built a robust patent portfolio with 18 patents filed in India, USA, and Singapore in areas of conversational marketing and vernacular and voice-based intelligence.

