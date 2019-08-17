Shares of 14 companies including SpiceJet, Force Motors, Westlife Dev and others to be listed on NSE from Monday

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said shares of 14 companies will be listed on the exchange for trading from August 19, 2019 (Monday).

SpiceJet, Force Motors Limited, Westlife Development Limited, B.C. Power Controls Limited, Jiya Eco-Products Limited, Vishal Fabrics Limited, Kennametal India Limited, Jump Networks Limited, Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Limited, Dolat Investments Limited, Waterbase Limited, Vikas Proppant & Granite Limited, Vikas Wsp Limited and Hindustan Foods Limited are the 14 companies permitted to trade in NSE.

"In pursuance of Regulation 3.1.1 of the National Stock Exchange (Capital Market) Trading Regulations Part A, it is hereby notified that the list of securities further admitted to dealings on the National Stock Exchange (Capital Market segment) with effect from August 19, 2019, and the designated security codes thereof shall be as specified in Annexure,” NSE said in a circular.