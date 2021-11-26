0

Cipla, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, others rally as focus shifts to pharma on emergence of new COVID variant

By Yashi Gupta  | IST (Updated)
While Sensex and Nifty experienced the worst meltdown since April 2021, pharma stocks rose as the investor focus shifted to pharma and healthcare companies amid reports of a new fast-spearing COVID variant. The BSE Healthcare index was up over 2 percent, with Cipla, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer stocks rising over 6 percent.

Shares of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies like Solara, AstraZeneca, Cipla surged over 6 percent on Friday in an otherwise negative market -- the sharpest drop in seven months -- on reports of a fast-spreading COVID-19 variant that emerged in South Africa.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of the new and possibly vaccine-resistant COVID variant B.1.1.529. According to primary research findings, the variant harbours a constellation of mutations and thus, is likely to have a higher transmission rate than the Delta variant.
The S&P BSE Healthcare index rose over 2 percent even as Sensex declined 2.5 percent as the investor focus shifted to pharma stocks amid the reports of the new variant.
The shares of Solara Active Pharma -- a pure-play API company -- surged over  8 percent, rising to an intraday high of Rs 1,175. At 11:15 am, the stock was trading over 7.5 percent higher at Rs 1,168.
AstraZeneca India, a research-based biopharma company and COVID-19 vaccine maker, was also up over 8 percent, rising to an intraday high of Rs 3,280. At 11:15 am, the stock was trading over 6 percent higher at Rs 3,224.
Cipla India, a large-cap pharma company, rose as high as 6.5 percent to Rs 958.7. Panacea Bio, a manufacturing partner of Russia's RDIF for the sale of Sputnik V vaccine in India, also rose over 5 percent, hitting an intraday high of Rs  202.15.
Pfizer India, a COVID-19 vaccine maker, saw an increase of 5.5 percent in share price. The stocks rose to an intraday high of Rs 5,168. At the time of writing, it was up over 4 percent to Rs 5,111.
Glenmark Pharma, headquartered in Mumbai, also witnessed a surge of 4 percent as it rose to a high of Rs 551.5. At 11:30, it was up over 1.5 percent to Rs 538. Laurus Labs, a pharma and biotech company, also rose 4 percent to Rs 555. At 11:30, the stock was up over 1.3 percent to Rs 541.
The shares of Dr Lal Path Labs, a diagnostics test provider, surged over 6.5 percent to Rs 3,650. It was up over 4 percent to Rs 3,566 at the time of writing.
