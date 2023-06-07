Sharda Cropchem shares extend gains, up nearly 20% in three sessions

Since hitting a 52-week low of Rs 368.55 on November 1 last year, the stock has gained over 50 percent.
Shares of agro-chemical firm Sharda Cropchem rallied more than four percent on Wednesday, extending its gaining streak for the third straight day. The stock has gained more than 17 percent over the last three trading sessions.
Analysts believe that a key factor to watch out for the stock would be a delay in monsoon. The company has given a 15-20 percent growth guidance for financial year 2024.
Sharda Cropchem is involved in the marketing and distribution of several formulations and generic active ingredients globally.
CMD RV Bubna, in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on May 15 said that the company's European business will drive revenue in financial year 2024, thereby increasing its contribution from 47 percent to 48-50 percent. The company also has capex worth Rs 400-450 crore lined up, along with 1,150 products that are in the pipeline.
Shares of Sharda Cropchem were trading 2.5 percent higher at Rs 570.15.
