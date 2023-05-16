Shares of this Murugappa Group company are up 20% in a month - Do you own?

The stock has now more than doubled from its 52-week low of Rs 182.55, which it fell to on June 20 last year.
Shares of gear and gearbox manufacturer Shanthi Gears Ltd. jumped as much as 4 percent on Tuesday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 428. Shares have risen 20 percent over the last month.
Shanthi Gears now has a free-float market capitalisation of Rs 940 crore.
For the March quarter, Shanthi Gears, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd., reported a 19 percent year-on-year growth in revenue to Rs 123.4 crore as compared to Rs 103.6 crore in the year-ago period.
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) improved to 56 percent in the financial year 2022-23 from 36 percent in previous year. The company generated Free Cash Flow of Rs 39.2 crore during the financial year, a growth of 15 percent compared to financial year 2022.
Shares of Shanthi Gears are trading 2.5 percent higher at Rs 423.20.
