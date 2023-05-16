English
Shares of this Murugappa Group company are up 20% in a month - Do you own?

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 11:45:20 AM IST (Published)

The stock has now more than doubled from its 52-week low of Rs 182.55, which it fell to on June 20 last year.

Shares of gear and gearbox manufacturer Shanthi Gears Ltd. jumped as much as 4 percent on Tuesday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 428. Shares have risen 20 percent over the last month.

The stock has now more than doubled from its 52-week low of Rs 182.55, which it fell to on June 20 last year.

Shanthi Gears now has a free-float market capitalisation of Rs 940 crore.

X