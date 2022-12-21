English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Shalby unit to convert loan given to subsidiaries into preferred and common stock

Shalby unit to convert loan given to subsidiaries into preferred and common stock

Shalby unit to convert loan given to subsidiaries into preferred and common stock
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 1:22:29 PM IST (Published)

The loans given by Mars Medical Devices Ltd. to its subsidiary Shalby Advanced Technologies, Inc USA will be converted into preferred stock and common stock.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Shalby share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled

Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled

IST5 Min(s) Read

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go

Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go

IST4 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Ahmedabad-based hospital chain Shalby Ltd. has announced that its arm  Mars Medical Devices Ltd. will convert loans worth $7 million into stocks.


The loans given by Mars Medical Devices Ltd. to its subsidiary Shalby Advanced Technologies, Inc USA will be converted into preferred stock and common stock.

The decision was taken by the board of directors of Mars Medical Devices at its meeting on December 20.

The board has approved the conversion of the $4 million loan given to Shalby Advanced Technologies, Inc USA into preferred stock, redeemable at the option of the holder. These preferred stocks will have no voting rights.

The board also cleared a proposal to convert the $3 million loan given to subsidiary Shalby Advanced Technologies, Inc USA into common stock.

Shalby Hospitals is a chain of 11 multispecialty hospitals offering treatment in over 35 medical disciplines, with an aggregate capacity of over 2,062 beds, over 500 active physicians, and more than 3,000 employees.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 in September, Shanay Shah, President of Shalby Ltd., said that the company is planning to acquire value-accretive multi-specialty hospitals in markets such as Delhi and Kolkata.

He expected the international medical tourism industry to grow by 15-20 percent year-on-year and added that the hospitals have been seeing a higher influx of international patients.

Shares of Shalby are trading 3.67 percent higher at Rs 149.60.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Shalby

Previous Article

Deregulation of motor third-party premiums will have a big impact, says New India Assurance

Next Article

Can Ahmedabad become the next Hyderabad in real estate? Ambit Capital analyses