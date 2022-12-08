Shakti Pumps shares end higher after company to invest Rs 1 crore in EV subsidiary

Shakti Green Industries was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary by Shakti Pumps on December 16, 2021.

Shakti Pumps on Thursday announced that it has made an investment of Rs 1 crore in its wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary Shakti Green Industries Pvt. Ltd. by purchasing 10 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The total investment in Shakti Green Industries amounts to Rs 8.26 crore after the purchase of the equity shares.

Shakti Green Industries was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary by Shakti Pumps on December 16, 2021. The subsidiary is currently engaged in the EV segment, including the manufacturing and sale of EV motors, charging stations, battery management systems, electric control panels, smart electric control panels, VFDs, and other items.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of submersible pumps for domestic, industrial, horticultural, and agricultural use.

Shakti Pumps reported a 41.38 percent drop in its net sales at Rs 216.32 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 369.02 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit stood at Rs 1.90 crore, down 90.85 percent, as against Rs 20.78 crore in the same period a year ago.