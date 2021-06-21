SGX Nifty plunges over 200 points; Sensex, Nifty stare at negative start

The SGX Nifty, also known as Singapore Nifty, plunged 1.3 percent, or 205 points, to trade at 15,545 on Monday morning, indicating a gap-down opening for Indian indices. A sell-off in Asian stock markets, triggered by losses in Japanese stocks led to the slump.

The SGX Nifty is an early indicator of the trend in the broader Indian Nifty index. It involves taking a position in the Singapore Exchange on Futures contracts whose settlement is based on the Nifty’s settlement price on the NSE.

International investors get the flexibility of betting on Indian markets without having to set up or register the entity with the Indian authorities.

The SGX trades for 24 hours allowing investors to hedge their bets at any time via after market trades.