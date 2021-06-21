Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • SGX Nifty plunges over 200 points; Sensex, Nifty stare at negative start

    SGX Nifty plunges over 200 points; Sensex, Nifty stare at negative start

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The SGX Nifty is an early indicator of the trend in the broader Indian Nifty index.

    SGX Nifty plunges over 200 points; Sensex, Nifty stare at negative start
    The SGX Nifty, also known as Singapore Nifty, plunged 1.3 percent, or 205 points, to trade at 15,545 on Monday morning, indicating a gap-down opening for Indian indices. A sell-off in Asian stock markets, triggered by losses in Japanese stocks led to the slump.
    The SGX Nifty is an early indicator of the trend in the broader Indian Nifty index. It involves taking a position in the Singapore Exchange on Futures contracts whose settlement is based on the Nifty’s settlement price on the NSE.
    International investors get the flexibility of betting on Indian markets without having to set up or register the entity with the Indian authorities.
    The SGX trades for 24 hours allowing investors to hedge their bets at any time via after market trades.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Opening Bell: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 15,600 amid weak global cues

    Next Article

    Monday's top brokerage calls: NTPC and Bandhan Bank

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    UPL777.85 -30.15
    Tata Motors330.30 -7.10
    Wipro538.55 -11.25
    M&M771.00 -10.55
    SBI Life Insura970.00 -12.55
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    M&M771.40 -10.50
    ICICI Bank622.45 -7.80
    SBI407.70 -5.10
    Larsen1,458.00 -17.55
    TCS3,261.80 -35.20
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    NTPC116.50 2.95
    Adani Ports708.20 13.85
    HUL2,509.45 26.55
    Tata Steel1,102.55 10.25
    Asian Paints3,073.80 26.60
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    NTPC116.45 2.90
    HUL2,510.25 29.50
    Asian Paints3,072.70 23.05
    Sun Pharma671.85 3.45
    UltraTechCement6,718.05 24.30

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.12750.26750.36
    Euro-Rupee87.91800.03500.04
    Pound-Rupee102.2770-0.0480-0.05
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67480.00460.68
    View More