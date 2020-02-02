Associate Partners
Seven of top 10 firms suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in m-cap last week

Updated : February 02, 2020 09:27 PM IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,877.66 points to close below the key 40,000-mark at 39,735.53 last week.
The m-cap of ICICI Bank dropped Rs 19,044.7 crore to Rs 3,26,410.37 crore and that of SBI cracked Rs 18,652.4 crore to Rs 2,70,549.60 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ICICI BANK, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and SBI.
