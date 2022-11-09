Homemarket newsstocks news

Sequent Scientific shares tumble after quarterly net loss, margin shrinks to 1%

Sequent Scientific shares tumble after quarterly net loss, margin shrinks to 1%

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Shares of Sequent Scientific are down nearly 40 percent this year.

Recommended Articles

View All

Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

IST3 Min(s) Read

HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

IST2 Min(s) Read

Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

IST4 Min(s) Read

India's largest trader lobby expects 3.2 million weddings in the next month

IST2 Min(s) Read

Shares of Sequent Scientific Ltd., a leading animal healthcare company, tumbled as much as 8 percent on Wednesday after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.75 crore in the September quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 14.3 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2022. However, the quarterly net loss is narrower than the Rs 15 crore loss it reported during the June quarter.

Consolidated sales declined 3.7 percent to Rs 337.61 crore as demand was impacted due to a delay in some contracts and a slower-than-expected revival in demand for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients or APIs.

The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 3.78 crore, down 81.5 percent from Rs 20.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. While margin came down to 1 percent from 5.6 percent during the year-ago period.

Sequent Scientific also announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Tineta Pharma Private Ltd., a company specialising in the livestock segment, for an enterprise value of Rs 218 crore.

This will be paid as cash consideration of Rs 153 crore and preferential allotment of Sequent’s equity shares worth Rs 65 crore. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.

The acquisition will be used to scale up the company's India operations.

Shares of Sequent Scientific are trading 6.4 percent lower at Rs 98.70.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Sequent Scientific

Previous Article

Sun Pharma, SPARC sign pact to commercialise seizures drug in the US

Next Article

Amazon signs MoU with TVS Motor to deploy EVs for deliveries to cut down emissions