Market September series: Nifty falls 6.5%, wipes out previous month's gains Updated : September 25, 2020 01:09 PM IST Bank Nifty ended the September series with the loss of 13.31 percent as it corrected from August settlement of 23,600 to 20,456 levels. Nifty was fully in control of bears on the last few trading session of the September expiry as every small bounce was being sold.