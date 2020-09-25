  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

September series: Nifty falls 6.5%, wipes out previous month's gains

Updated : September 25, 2020 01:09 PM IST

Bank Nifty ended the September series with the loss of 13.31 percent as it corrected from August settlement of 23,600 to 20,456 levels.
Nifty was fully in control of bears on the last few trading session of the September expiry as every small bounce was being sold.
September series: Nifty falls 6.5%, wipes out previous month's gains

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

CARE Ratings expects nearly 18% cut in domestic gas prices starting Oct 1

CARE Ratings expects nearly 18% cut in domestic gas prices starting Oct 1

Protection gap very high in India even after term insurance available for as low as Rs 1,000/month

Protection gap very high in India even after term insurance available for as low as Rs 1,000/month

US announces $150 million for H1B One Workforce training programme

US announces $150 million for H1B One Workforce training programme

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement