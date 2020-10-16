Market September MF trends: Private banks' weightage at 29-month low, IT climbs a new high Updated : October 16, 2020 01:52 PM IST IT sector's weight increased 140 bps MoM to hit a new high of 11.6 percent Five of the top-10 stocks with the most MoM increase in value were from the technology space Private banks’ weight hit a 29-month low, down 150 bps MoM Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.