September auto sales preview: Street expects mixed bag

September auto sales numbers will be out tomorrow and it is expected to be a mixed bag.

September auto sales numbers will be out tomorrow and it is expected to be a mixed bag.

This month, because of the chip shortage issue and a high base, the numbers are not going to look good and not just passenger vehicles, but even premium motorcycles were hit quite a bit; dispatches were also hit because of the semiconductor shortage.

The only space that will do well is commercial vehicles because there has been a pickup in freight rates, there has also been a pickup in industrial activity as the economy has opened up. So, commercial vehicle numbers will look quite good.

There was a lot of inventory filling in the two-wheeler space as well because of which the two-wheeler numbers may not look so great.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to see a very disappointing set this time purely because of the chip shortage impacting production; the company had shut down production for a few days in September as well, 44 percent slide is expected.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s auto sales are expected to fall by about 16.5 percent. Tractor sales are down by almost 20 percent odd.

For Bajaj Auto, a 15 percent fall is expected on a year-on-year basis in terms of overall sales. Hero MotoCorp’s fall will be much more severe, at 40 percent year-on-year because it has a largely domestic focus.

The pocket that will do well is commercial vehicles (CVs), so Ashok Leyland is expected to see a bump-up of almost about 26 percent. So that will be the bright spot.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more details.