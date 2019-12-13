#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Sensex up over 400 points, Nifty above 12,070; PSU banks surge

Updated : December 13, 2019 02:13 PM IST

The Nifty PSU Bank was the best-performing index of the day, up 3.48 percent, led by Union Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank.
Shares of UCO Bank and Corporation Bank rallied up to 19 percent after reports claimed that payments from Essar Steel resolution are likely to arrive this month.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment and Bajaj Auto were the top losers on Nifty50.
