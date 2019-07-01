Market
Sensex up nearly 280 points, Nifty above 11,860 level; aviation stocks rally
Updated : July 01, 2019 01:08 PM IST
The Nifty Realty index was the best performing index during the afternoon session while the Nifty IT was the worst performing sector.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp were among the top gainers.
BPCL, IOCL, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies and Bharti Infratel led the losses.
