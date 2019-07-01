Sensex up nearly 280 points, Nifty above 11,860 level; aviation stocks rally

The Indian market was trading higher around noon on Monday, after trade sentiment improved ahead of the Union Budget 2019 as the US and China agreed to resume trade negotiations.

Stocks rallied and bonds retreated in Asia on Monday as the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks, leading investors to pare wagers on aggressive policy easing by the major central banks.

At 11:47 AM, the Sensex was at 39,658.12, up 263.93 points, or 0.67 percent while Nifty 50 was trading at 11,861.20, up 71.80 points, or 0.61 percent. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.27 percent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index was trading higher by 0.51 percent.

The Nifty Realty index was the best performing index during the afternoon session while the Nifty IT was the worst performing sector.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp were among the top gainers, whereas BPCL, IOCL, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies and Bharti Infratel led the losses.

Shares of Eveready Industries fell 5 percent on Monday after Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) resigned as the auditor of the company citing insufficient evidence of inter-company deposits.

Aviation stocks were soaring today after oil marketing companies reduced jet fuel prices by 5-6 percent. Jet Airways was locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent. Indigo's shares rose 1.6 percent and SpiceJet's share price jumped 3 percent intraday.

Reliance Home Finance shares fell nearly 8 percent after the mortgage lender extended the maturity of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 4 billion till October 31 due to severe cash crunch.

