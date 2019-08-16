Market
Sensex up 44 points, Nifty50 trading above 11,000 as auto, PSU banks gain
Updated : August 16, 2019 12:49 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices pared losses during Friday afternoon trade on the back of gains in auto stocks and PSU Banks'.
Sectors that traded in green on Friday were Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty, while Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Media were trading in red.Â
YES Bank, UPL, GAIL, Grasim and Maruti Suzuki were the top-gainers while Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Vedanta and HCL Technologies remained the top laggards.
