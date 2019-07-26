Sensex up 100 points, Nifty near 11,300 led by auto, PSU banks

BSE Sensex rose over 100 points and the Nifty 50 traded around 11,300 in the noon session on Friday led by auto and banking stocks. Losses in global markets capped gains. Asian shares were down following mixed US corporate earnings.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 was up 0.62 percent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index was trading higher 0.08 percent only.

YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and Indiabulls Housing Finance were top gainers in the afternoon session while Vedanta, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Britannia and Tech Mahindra remained the top laggards.

Nifty PSU Bank was leading among the gaining sectors followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma. Only Nifty IT was in the red zone.

Shares of Tata Motors fell as much as 4.2 percent on Friday after the automaker's losses nearly doubled in the quarter ended June, hurt by lower JLR margins and a domestic slowdown in the auto sector.

Share price of biotechnology major Biocon surged over 5 percent intraday on Friday after the company posted strong June quarter earnings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.53 percent while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.58 percent. Shanghai shares ticked down 0.16 percent.

