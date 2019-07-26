#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Sensex up 100 points, Nifty near 11,300 led by auto, PSU banks

Updated : July 26, 2019 12:12 PM IST

BSE Sensex rose over 100 points and the Nifty 50 traded above 11,300 in the noon session on Friday led by auto and banking stocks.
Sensex was trading at 37,931.94, up 100.96 points or 0.27 percent at 12:00 PM and the Nifty trading higher by 39.70 points or 0.34 percent at 11,290.85.
YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and Indiabulls Housing Finance were top gainers in the afternoon session while Vedanta, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Britannia and Tech Mahindra remained the top laggards.
