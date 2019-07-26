Market
Sensex up 100 points, Nifty near 11,300 led by auto, PSU banks
Updated : July 26, 2019 12:12 PM IST
BSE Sensex rose over 100 points and the Nifty 50 traded above 11,300 in the noon session on Friday led by auto and banking stocks.
Sensex was trading at 37,931.94, up 100.96 points or 0.27 percent at 12:00 PM and the Nifty trading higher by 39.70 points or 0.34 percent at 11,290.85.
YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and Indiabulls Housing Finance were top gainers in the afternoon session while Vedanta, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Britannia and Tech Mahindra remained the top laggards.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more