The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, extended losses and traded over 2 percent lower on Wednesday amid rising concerns of COVID-19 impact.

At 10:15 am, the Sensex declined 2.62 percent or 772.88 points to 28,695.61 and the Nifty50 index fell 217.55 points or 2.53 percent to 8,380.20.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red with Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT falling the most over 2 percent each followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metals.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports & SEZ, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra and BPCL led the decline among Nifty constituents. IndusInd, GAIL India, ZEEL, Cipla and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers.

After hitting a lower circuit a day before, IndusInd Bank picked up its pace on Wednesday again on the back of making a full loan repayment to Citibank. The private lender notified the exchanges saying that it has paid about Rs 43 crores of interest to Citibank, in respect of infrastructure bonds issued on March 31, 2015. Also, Morgan Stanley maintained 'overweight'

